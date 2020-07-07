New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Senior lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday dedicated the song 'Eik Saathi Aur Bhi Tha' to the late captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary.

Akhtar took to Twitter to remember the brave soldier of India's "martyrdom."

"Today is the 21st anniversary of VikramBatra the brave son of mother India's martyrdom. I dedicate my song from film LOC to him 'eik saathi aur bhi tha'," tweeted Akhtar.

The famous song from the film 'LOC: Kargil' was penned down by Akhtar and musician Anu Malik and has been sung by Sonu Nigam.

Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest gallantry award for Kargil War. (ANI)

