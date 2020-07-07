Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and admirers have been relentlessly demanding a theatrical release for the actor's last release. Dil Bechara starring Sanjana Sanghi will release on Disney+ Hotstar but if his die-hard fans are to take into consideration, they think his posthumous release deserves a big-screen viewing experience. While many started the same trend on social media, a law student went beyond the online petition and wrote a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The law student in his letter has urged for NHRC to cancel its OTT premiere and allow the movie to release in theatres instead. "My request is that without taking any excuse, as per the demand of all fans worldwide, and to give the last respects to late Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara movie should be shown on all the big screen of Bollywood cinema with full respect," read a part of his same letter. Dil Bechara: AR Rahman Unveils the List of Songs He Composed For Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Film (View Tweet).

He further demanded immediate cancellation of its OTT release and suggested the producers find a festival slot for its big-screen outing. “In view of the late actor Sushant Singh's last wish, respect, and protecting the interests of all the citizens of India, the decision to release the Dil Bechara movie in a hurry should be changed and released on any big special festival day," the student in his letter.

Sushant's Dil Bechara is the only recent release that would be available for viewing to all the subscribers and non-subscribers of Disney's OTT platform. Which means you'll be able to watch his movie even if you don't have an account on the streaming platform. A noble move indeed.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Dil Bechara managed to beat the likes to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame by clocking close to 4 Million likes within eight hours of its release. A rare feat definitely.

