Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): Veteran actor Jean Smart has become the latest celebrity to get her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jean Smart was joined at the ceremony by longtime friend, actor Joe Mantegna on Monday.

With 'Fargo', 'Hacks', and 'Mare of Easttown', the four-time Emmy winner has made quite an impact in the industry.

Talking about her journey so far, Jean told Variety, "In the last five or six years, I've had some extraordinary roles that were just kind of handed to me on a silver platter, which has been really amazing -- 'Watchmen,' 'Fargo,' and of course, 'Hacks.' I couldn't have written something for myself that I would have enjoyed more."

Hannah Einbinder, Kaitlin Olson and Christopher McDonald also marked their presence at the ceremony. (ANI)

