Los Angeles, Mar 16 (PTI) "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega says she was a part of "Iron Man 3" but her role was reduced to seconds and had her lines taken out.

The 22-year-old actor, who most recently starred in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", was asked during her appearance at the chat show Entertainment Tonight, if she will ever enter the Marvel Universe.

Ortega said she had already been in it, citing that it was one of her first jobs. She portrayed the vice president's daughter in the superhero film.

“I did it once. It was one of the first jobs I ever did. They took all my lines out. I'm in ‘Iron Man 3' for a quick second. I take up the frame, I have one leg and I'm the vice president's daughter,” she said.

Actor Paul Rudd, who has earlier been a part of the Marvel Universe with his role in "Ant-Man", was also present during conversation and added that Ortega can still be a part of it in the future.

“Marvel is very good at like, kind of laying those bread crumbs. And so it might very well be that you come back. That they are going to create something for you, cause they should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise," he said.

However, Ortega sounded doubtful of the same. “They even took my name away. I count that, then I move on," she said.

"Iron Man 3" released in 2013 and went on to have commendable box office business. Directed by Shane Black, the film featured Robert Downey Jr in the lead role.

