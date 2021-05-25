Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): American pop star Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck's recent reunion in Miami featured the duo sharing a kiss as they performed their workout routine.

According to Fox News, the duo, dubbed "Bennifer" by fans during their engagement over a decade ago, recently took their travels to Miami, Florida where an onlooker spotted them working out together at a gym.

According to a source, the 51-year-old actor and Affleck weren't hiding their rumoured romance as one person spotted them sharing "a kiss between sets," Entertainment Tonight reports.

The 'On The Floor' singer and the 'Triple Frontier' star's outing reportedly took place at Anatomy Fitness in Miami.

"They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but we're not trying to hide their relationship by any means," the insider shared.

While the two were each working on their fitness, they were spotted "hugging" and "being playful together." The source added that it was "clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together."

"They were having a good time," the source added.

"Jennifer works out every day and it's part of her routine and it seemed like Ben really wanted to be there too with her," stated the source.

The eyewitness concluded that the two appear to be in the "honeymoon phase."

As reported by Fox News, JLo and Affleck's alleged rekindled romance has been the talk of Hollywood, with fans and stars weighing in with an immense amount of support for the couple to become official once again.

The 'Shakespeare in Love' star was also reportedly spotted donning a unique watch that the 'Hustlers' star gifted him back in 2002.

Affleck wore the original watch while filming the 'Jenny From the Block' music video. It features a thick silver chain and a thin face.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together.

The 'I'm real' songstress recently ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Affleck split with actress Ana de Armas in January.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. (ANI)

