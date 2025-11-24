International superstar Jennifer Lopez lit up Udaipur on Sunday night, delivering a spectacular performance at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding reception party, leaving guests enthralled by her high energy and star power. ‘No One Truly Loved Me’: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Love and Her Marriages on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ (Watch Video).

The singer delivered a high-octane show as she blended her global hits like Waiting for Tonight, Play, Save Me Tonight, On the Floor, and Get Right, among others, further teaming them up with her captivating dance moves.

Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Manish Malhotra Outfit

During a visit to India, renowned global icon Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) donned a blush pink Swarovski crystal saree, meticulously crafted by the esteemed designer Manish Malhotra. A-I Generated Images. pic.twitter.com/QgfeOpExfx — Divo (@DivoAndTheCity) November 23, 2025

In visuals going viral on social media, audiences were seen grooving along to her chart-toppers, creating an electrifying atmosphere that reflected both celebration and sheer entertainment.

Wizcraft Weddings has shared several clips from the functions of Netra and Vamsi, including those of JLo's performance from last night.

For the performance, Lopez chose a mix of stunning, bold outfits, including a black dress with cut-out designs and long boots, followed by a shimmery golden bodysuit paired with matching knee-high boots. Fans were equally delighted to see Jennifer Lopez performing live and with such high energy.

At one point, JLo also raised a toast for the newlywed couple.

Prior to her performance, Lopez added a touch of ethnic flair to her visit by wearing a beautiful saree for the wedding ceremony. With her signature charisma, the singer was dressed in an embellished saree in the shades of rose gold from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. She paired the outfit with a matching blouse and emerald jewellery from the same label.

Over the weekend, JLo arrived in India for the star-studded wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. Visuals of JLo greeting the Indian paps as she exited the airport have been circulating on the internet since she touched down in India.