Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Just a year after taking the center stage at the Super Bowl as the Halftime Show performer, actor-singer Jennifer Lopez enjoyed the show as a fan with her fiancee Alex Rodriguez on Sunday (local time).

According to E! News, Lopez enjoyed a date night with Rodriguez at the Super Bowl game this year and shared several pictures from the biggest football game of the year on social media.

The 'Hustlers' actor and her fiancee boarded a private plane with New York Yankees player Aaron Judge, former Chicago White Sox pitcher Nick Silva to Florida's Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

While JLo pulled off a Louis Vuitton dress, Alex was seen dressed in a stunning suit.

During the game, the 'Anaconda' actor took time to express gratitude for hospital workers taking care of COVID-19 patients as she held up a sign that read, "Thank you, healthcare heroes."

She was later seen enjoying and dancing when The Weeknd performed during the Halftime show. (ANI)

