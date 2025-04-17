Entertainment News | Jennifer Lopez to Star in 'The Last Mrs. Parrish'

Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Lopez will star in Netflix's adaptation of 'The Last Mrs. Parrish' with 'Forrest Gump' filmmaker Robert Zemeckis set to direct.

Netflix acquired the rights to Liv Constantine's best-selling book in 2021. The psychological thriller follows a deranged con artist who targets an affluent couple, the Parrishes, as her next victims, reported Variety.

She infiltrates the couple by befriending the wife and wooing the husband, with the ultimate goal of becoming the next Mrs. Parrish, only to find that the wife's life is far more complicated than she could have imagined, as per the outlet.

Andrea Berloff and John Gatins are writing the screenplay. When the film version of "The Last Mrs. Parrish" was announced in 2021, Lisa Rubin (who created Netflix's tv series "Gypsy") was originally hired to pen the script, according to Variety.

Producers include Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, Molly Sims for Something Happy Productions, and Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions.

Lopez recently starred in the inspirational sports drama "Unstoppable" and will appear next in director Bill Condon's "Kiss of the Spider Woman" musical remake.

Zemeckis' filmography includes "Romancing the Stone," "Back to the Future," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Cast Away" and "The Polar Express," reported Variety. (ANI)

