As Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner continues to recover from a life-threatening snowplow accident, his Avengers co-star Chris Evan recently pumped up his spirits with a joke. According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Renner had shared a health update with his fans on Twitter along with a picture of him during a rehabilitation session. He wrote, "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness." Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke Over 30 Bones in Snow Plow Accident.

Chris Evans' Joke on Jeremy Renner

That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love ❤️ https://t.co/Wc9M0EhL9d — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 21, 2023

Jeremy Renner's Response

Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel. 😉😂 https://t.co/xOOCNcNHNC — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

"Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens." Following the Hawkeye star's post Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love." Renner saw the tweet and gave an update on the snowcat writing, "Love you brother.... I did check on the snow cat, she needs fuel."

Renner was injured while ploughing snow on January 1st and had to be airlifted to the hospital with "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries." The actor was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. He reappeared on social media days after the surgery to thank everyone for their well-wishes. By January 16, Renner had reported he was back at home continuing his recovery, as per Deadline.