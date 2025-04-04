Los Angeles [US], April 4 (ANI): 'Succession' fame Jesse Armstrong's next project is titled 'Mountainhead'.

The HBO film will premiere on May 31 at 8 pm in addition to streaming on Max, as per Variety.

Also Read | 'A Minecraft Movie': 'Unfinished' HD Print of Jason Momoa-Jack Black's Movie Leaks Online on Torrent Sites; Netizens Share Screenshots of Incomplete CGI Scenes.

https://x.com/StreamOnMax/status/1908172803301351716

According to the makers, "Mountainhead is set against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis and follows a group of billionaire friends."

Also Read | Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' Gets New Release Date; To Hit Theatres on October 1.

The cast is led by Steve Carell, who plays Randall; Jason Schwartzman, who plays Randall, Souper/Hugo Van Yalk; Ramy Youssef, who plays Jeff; and Cory Michael Smith, who plays Venis. The film also stars Hadley Robinson as Hester, Andy Daly as Casper, Ali Kinkade as Berry, Daniel Oreskes as Dr. Phipps, David Thompson as Leo, Ami MacKenzie as Janine and Ava Kostia as Paula.

On Friday, HBO released three first look photos from "Mountainhead".

One is a "selfie of Carell, Schwartzman, Youssef and Smith grinning in sunglasses and matching orange snowsuits, while another shows the four having what looks like a serious conversation inside of a posh home. The last shows the exterior of a mansion at the top of a mountain and surrounded by trees with the entire landscape covered in snow."

The film marks Armstrong's feature debut, as per Variety. He serves as writer and director, while executive producing alongside Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy and Mark Mylod, all of whom served as executive producers on "Succession," as well as Jill Footlick. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)