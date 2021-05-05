Los Angeles, May 5 (PTI) "Quinceanera" actor Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez of "Gentefied" fame have been roped in to lead Eva Longoria's feature directorial debut, a biopic on Richard Montanez, the architect of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Titled "Flamin' Hot", the film is produced by Searchlight Pictures and Franklin Entertainment, reported Deadline.

The story follows Montanez (to be played by Garcia), the son of an immigrant, who grew up as a migrant farm worker picking grapes in the fields of Southern California before becoming a janitor at the food brand Frito-Lay.

While working at the company, Montanez came up with the idea to create Flamin' Hot Cheetos snacks, and contributed immensely to the worldwide popularity of Frito-Lay.

Gonzalez will portray Montanez's wife, Judy.

Longoria said ensuring that the team tells Montanez's story authentically has been "my biggest priority".

"I am so happy to have two extremely talented and fellow Mexican-Americans on board in these pivotal roles. Jesse and Annie have a deep understanding of our community and will be able to help tell this story of great importance for our culture," the "Desperate Housewives" star said.

"Gentefied" creator Linda Yvette Chavez is on board for revisions on the screenplay penned by Lewis Colick.

Searchlight VP of Production Taylor Friedman and Director of Development Zahra Phillips are overseeing the DeVon Franklin production.

Shooting is expected to begin this summer in New Mexico. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)