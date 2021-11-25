Ranchi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand government would spend over Rs 2.37 crore for producing National Geographic documentaries on the state's culture, people and wildlife, an official said on Thursday.

The state Cabinet cleared a proposal to relax rules for payment in this regard at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, she said.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty Shares a Throwback Picture as She Pens a Sweet Birthday Note for Rakhi Sawant! (View Post).

The state cabinet cleared a proposal by the Department of Information and Public Relations to relax financial rules for the expenditure of Rs 2.37 crore plus GST, said Vandana Dadel, the principal secretary of the Department of Cabinet Secretariat.

The amount would be paid to National Geographic on a nomination basis for making special documentaries on Jharkhand, she said, briefing the press after the cabinet meeting.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Bhumi Pednekar, Whose Yellow Manish Malhotra Lehenga Did You Like More?.

The documentaries will be made on four subjects -- wildlife, adventure, people and culture, and pristine Jharkhand, she said.

It will help the state reach out to the people globally, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)