New Delhi [India], February 27: Corporate Connect Magazine is delighted to announce the winners of the prestigious Global Business Achievers Awards, 2026. The recognition highlights the trailblazers who are redefining the industry norms, driving innovation and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. Their remarkable journeys are a testament to the power of dedication, innovation and hard work to succeed.

The Corporate Connect team proudly shines a spotlight on the visionaries, pushing boundaries and setting new industry benchmark. Through this recognition, they aspire to fuel their pursuit of excellence and nurture a growing business atmosphere. Let's come together to celebrate their success and get inspired by their stories.

Urban Bagicha Studio

Dr Gayatri Ganu - Founder and Director

Sustainable Urban Green Solutions Brand of the Year 2026

Urban Bagicha Studio offers varied live plants, plant protection solutions, nutrition products, and essential gardening supplies online. The company brings air-purifying plants for improved air quality, Vastu-aligned plants to promote positive energy and mood-boosting plants to support mental wellness. It was founded in 2023, and the brain behind this brand is Dr Gayatri Ganu, an inspiring entrepreneur with over two decades of expertise in building and guiding businesses.

Solar CapitalSameer Mishra - FounderDigital Solar Innovation Award - 2026

Envisioned to emerge as India's most trusted clean energy participation platform, Solar Capital offers innovative solar solutions. The company actively works towards its mission to democratise clean energy by empowering people to support solar projects, earn rewards and work together to accelerate India's transition to a sustainable future. Solar Capital is currently thriving under Sameer Mishra's dynamic leadership.

UnityOne AITM Wins Global Titans Award for Best AI Orchestration Engine for Agentic AI and Infrastructure - USA 2026

UnityOne AITM is the industry's most comprehensive AI-powered hybrid and multicloud management solution. It unifies DCIM, AIOps, HCMP, FinOps, and GreenOps within a centralized management plane - an architectural approach the company refers as the Power of One.By consolidating domains that have traditionally been managed in silos with dozens of point solutions, UnityOne AI eliminates tool sprawl, breaks down silos, and reduces the operational TCO associated with hybrid and multicloud management.The platform is AI-native by design. Generative AI serves as the real-time intelligence layer embedded across the platform, while a built-in suite of Agentic AI enables human-in-the-loop, governed autonomous ITOps by orchestrating routine remediation workflows. This unified, AI-first approach has been recognized with the Global Titans Award for Best AI Orchestration Engine for Agentic AI and Infrastructure 2026 - USA, positioning UnityOne AI as the frontier in intelligent and autonomous ITOps management.

Media Contact: Saurabh Bisht, Director PMM

VarangaRagini Roy-- Founder & CEOWomen's Ethnic Fashion Brand of the Year 2026

Varanga is a leading women's ethnic fashion brand founded by Ragini Roy, and Shrikant Chandak envisioned to celebrate Indian heritage through a contemporary lens. Rooted in the belief that fashion is a true expression of individuality, Varanga seamlessly blends timeless Indian aesthetics with modern sensibilities.

Each creation reflects a thoughtful balance of tradition and innovation--featuring hand-block prints, sustainable fabrics, and refined craftsmanship. With a strong commitment to culture, comfort, and conscious design, Varanga continues to redefine ethnic wear for the modern Indian woman.

IREED Academy

Impact Recognition: Excellence in Real Estate EducationBhaswar Paul (Founder & CEO)

Founded in the year 2024, IREED India offers industry ready advanced programs in Real Estate. The programs entail comprehensive Post Graduate Diploma, and Corporate Workshops focused on practical skills and industry relevance.

IREED India strives to close the existing industry gaps by shaping skilled professionals in the dynamic real estate industry. Its vision is to transform real estate education by training professionals with skills tailored to industry needs.

Bhaswar Paul is leading this pioneering effort in real estate education space in India.

FuelBuddy

Neeraj Gupta - Chief Revenue Officer

Emerging Leader: Energy Excellence Award 2025-26

FuelBuddy stands as the largest mobile energy distribution platform in India. The company is currently thriving under the guidance of Neeraj Gupta, the CRO of the company. FuelBuddy's core mission is to offer people a secure experience in fuel purchase by delivering precise quality and quantity.

Zenex International

V V Mannapur & Proprietor Proprietor Impact Recognition: Pharma Distribution Excellence Award 2026

Founded in 2002, Zenex International is a leading pharmaceutical distributor and CFA partner delivering critical and specialty medicines across Karnataka. We serve hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare institutions through a strong, compliant distribution network.

We specialize in high-impact therapeutic segments including antiinfectives, vaccines, anesthesia, immunoglobulins, cardiology, narcotics & Schedule X medicines, nephrology, antidotes, oxytocin, parenteral nutrition, and COVID medicines.Our product range is sourced from WHO-GMP certified manufacturers and supplied through our CFA and distributor network, ensuring quality, regulatory compliance, and timely delivery.At Zenex International, we stand for trust, reliability, and excellence in pharmaceutical distribution.

Zenex International -- your trusted partner in critical care supply.

Andy Home Pvt LtdGeetanjali Anand - Managing Director, Umesh Anand - DirectorLuxury Residential Design Brand of the Year 2026

Andy Home Pvt Ltd was established in 2012 by two siblings, Umesh Anand and Geetanjali Anand, as a retail and interior business. Over the years, the company evolved into a pioneer in residential interiors and handpicked products sourced from Europe. The company's core focus is to offer luxury with comfort, where the team engaged themselves to create a lifestyle instead of just dwellings.

Centre for Ground Water Recharge (CGWR)

www.cgwr.in

Dr.K.Panigrahi (Partner & Director)

Pioneer in Rainwater Harvesting & Groundwater Recharge Technologies

The Centre for Ground Water Recharge Technologies is the first NABL-accredited water laboratory in the state of Chhattisgarh, recognised for its scientific approach to comprehensive water management and sustainable water conservation solutions.

Under the leadership of Dr.K.Panigrahi, a nationally respected hydrogeologist and water conservation expert, CGWR delivers end-to-end water solutions encompassing rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water quality assessment, and sustainable water use planning.

With a strong focus on innovation, practicality, and long-term impact, the Centre supports homes, industries, institutions, and urban bodies in achieving water security through customised, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible solutions. CGWR continues to play a pivotal role in promoting scientific water conservation practices, contributing meaningfully to groundwater sustainability and climate resilience across the region.

