Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan on Friday said that India is poised for a major leap in artificial intelligence (AI) and is on track to become the world's leading AI adopter and a global services powerhouse, similar to the country's IT revolution.

Chauhan made these remarks while addressing the Inaugural Session of the 'IMC Bharat Calling Conference 2026' in Mumbai.

Ashish Kumar Chauhan highlighted that India is leveraging advanced manufacturing, AI, robotics, biotech and semiconductors to strengthen its global position. He noted that the country's growth momentum is further supported by new bilateral ties with Europe, the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

He said that India's young and tech-savvy population played a crucial role in driving the earlier IT revolution and will similarly power the country's transformation into a global leader in AI adoption and services.

In a social media post NSE stated "Our MD & CEO, Shri @ashishchauhan addressed the Inaugural Session at the 'IMC Bharat Calling Conference 2026' in Mumbai, today as a 'Guest of Honour'. Shri @ashishchauhan mentioned that India is poised for a major leap, leveraging advanced manufacturing, AI, robotics, biotech and semiconductors"

Chauhan emphasised that India stands at a pivotal moment where it can combine technological innovation with manufacturing strength to build a globally competitive ecosystem.

He shared that the integration of AI and other emerging technologies will not only enhance productivity but also expand India's footprint in global services.

Chauhan's also noted that with the right mix of policy support, global partnerships, and technological advancement, India has the potential to replicate the success of its IT revolution in the AI era.

The Inaugural Session of IMC Bharat Calling Conference 2026 brought together visionaries, policymakers, and industry leaders to shape a collective roadmap towards "Building a Globally Competitive Manufacturing and Export Powerhouse".

The conference aims to provide a platform for discussions on strengthening India's manufacturing capabilities, boosting exports, and positioning the country as a key player in advanced technologies. (ANI)

