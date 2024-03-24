Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI): Actor Jisshu Sengupta on Saturday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a few days after his Bengal Tigers team won the Celebrity Cricket League 2024.

The CM felicitated Jisshu and other players of 'Bengal Tigers' with flower bouquets and shawls. Mamata Banerjee also posed for a group picture with the boys.

Jisshu Sengupta-led Bengal Tigers won their maiden Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) title by beating Karnataka Bulldozers, captained by Kiccha Sudeep last week at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking of the CM, she is currently recovering from an injury that she sustained after falling accidentally at her home.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the TMC said in a post on X a few days ago.

After learning about the injury, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery to the TMC chief.

"I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi," read PM Modi's post on X.

During her recent meeting with players of Bengal Tigers, Mamata Banerjee looked in good spirits. However, her head was still covered in bandage. (ANI)

