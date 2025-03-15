Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Bollywood star John Abraham said he is keen to explore the world of comedy once more with his actor friend Akshay Kumar.

The two stars have previously collaborated on blockbuster comedy hits such as “Garam Masala”, “Desi Boyz” and “Housefull 2”.

“I'm exploring doing something funny. You need to make people laugh and enjoy, not just without any meaning but to get something out of it. For instance, ‘Garam Masala' was so special, and films like that make a difference. So, I'm looking out for scripts, I'm looking out to do something funny,” Abraham told PTI in an interview.

The 52-year-old actor said he is having “conversations” with Kumar about a possible reunion soon.

“We are having conversations, Akshay and I are having conversations. It will be a surprise if something happens. But we're looking at an excuse to work together again because Akshay and I feed off each other's energy. So, I'm looking for an excuse to work with him again soon,” he added.

Abraham also expressed his desire to be directed by his “The Diplomat” director, Shivam Nair, in a comedy film. He praised the director's unique sense of humour.

“I love comedy. This man (Nair) has got a really funny bone. I've told him, ‘Shivam, let's make it' because his sense of slapstick and his sense of humour is something that you will laugh till you drop. So, I'm waiting for this man (Nair) to write something,” the actor, who is basking in the success of his latest film, “The Diplomat” said.

Inspired by true events, “The Diplomat” features Abraham in the role of diplomat JP Singh, who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma (Sadia Khateeb of ‘Raksha Bandhan' fame) from Pakistan.

The film, which was released on March 14, received acclaim from critics and audiences and has earned Rs. 4.03 crore on day one at the domestic box office.

