Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): After performing well at the box office, John Abraham-starrer 'The Diplomat' is now all set to kick-start its digital journey.

Directed by Shivam Nair, 'The Diplomat' will be out on Netflix on May 9.

Sharing the update, the streaming giant on Instagram wrote, "Mark your calendars. The Diplomat arrives on 9 May, on Netflix."

Recently, in a conversation with ANI, Abraham shared what drew him to the film, describing it as an "emotional, edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller" rather than just another patriotic story.

He said, "I didn't do the film just because it's patriotic; I did it because it's an emotional, edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller."

Comparing it to the film Argo, the actor added, "It's like a film called Argo. If you watch that film, it's a true story about the US Embassy in Iran and how they had to get people out. You won't move when you watch that film; you'll just be glued to your seat. That feeling is what I got from The Diplomat."

The Diplomat is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films). (ANI)

