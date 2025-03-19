Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and pianist John Legend announced that he is embarking on a world tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 2004 album, 'Get Lifted'.

"I'm so excited to announce that I'm heading back on the road for the Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour!" wrote Legend on Instagram, reported People.

"Join me and my band for an unforgettable performance of the entire Get Lifted album--the album that introduced me to the world--plus a few favorites from my career that *all of you* know and love."

He concluded the post with, "Let's celebrate 20 amazing years of Get Lifted together!"

Legend will begin his world tour in Europe in late May and June before coming to the United States and Canada for dates from August through December, as per the outlet.

Some of his tour stops are London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Munich, as well as Dallas, New Orleans, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Legend's Get Lifted was his first studio album. At the 48th Annual Grammy Awards in 2006, he was nominated for eight Grammys and took home three: Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "Ordinary People," Best R&B Album for Get Lifted, and Best New Artist.

The best-known songs on 'Get Lifted' are 'Used to Love U', 'Ordinary People', 'Number One', and 'So High'. To celebrate 20 years of 'Get Lifted', the ace singer is releasing 'Get Lifted' (20th Anniversary), which will include eight new remixes, rare B-sides, and two previously unreleased studio performances that were originally recorded 20 years ago. Tems, Killer Mike & Lil Wayne, Simi and Black Thought are among the artists featured in this deluxe edition, reported People. (ANI)

