R Madhavan, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh, and several other celebrities have come together to celebrate the incredible return of astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth. Expressing their admiration and excitement, these stars took to social media to cheer for Williams' remarkable journey and safe return after her space mission. ‘Welcome Back to Earth’: Chiranjeevi and R Madhavan Celebrate Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore’s ‘Historic Homecoming’ From ISS (See Posts).

Madhavan shared a video capturing the spacecraft's safe landing, with a team of professionals assisting astronaut Sunita Williams as she emerged from the spacecraft. The 3 Idiots actor captioned the post, “Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. #sunitawilliams ..Our prayers have been answered…so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space this is all Gods grace and millions of praying souls prayers being answered Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you.”

R Madhavan Celebrates Sunita Williams’ Homecoming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Kriti and Karisma celebrated Sunita Williams' safe return to Earth by resharing her videos on their Instagram stories. Lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir Shukla shared a video of Williams' water landing in the Atlantic Ocean. For the caption, he wrote, “If you remember this land, I, Returned from the skies too' Welcome Sunita! #welcomeback #WelcomeSunita #sunitawilliamsreturn #sunitawillams.”

Manoj Muntashir Celebrates Sunita Williams’ Return to Earth From ISS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir)

Chiranjeevi tweeted, “A true blue blockbuster”. He wrote, “Welcome back to earth Sunita Williams; Butch Wilmore !! Historic and heroic ‘home’ coming!!! Went for eight days to space and returned after 286 days, after an astonishing 4577 orbits around the earth! Your story is unmatchably dramatic, utterly nerve-wracking, unbelievably nail-baiting thriller and the greatest adventure ever. A true blue blockbuster!! More power to you!!! @Astro_Suni Kudos to #SpaceXDragon #Crew9 for bringing them back ! #SunitaWilliams.” ‘The Earth Missed You’: PM Narendra Modi Praises NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Crew-9’s Grit and Perseverance After Safe Return; Calls Them ‘Trailblazers’ (See Pic).

Rakul Preet Singh Cheers for Sunita Williams’ Safe Return to Earth From ISS

(Photo Credit: @rakulpreet/ Instagram)

Rakul Preet also penned a heartfelt note, calling Sunita Williams' journey in space a testament to her strength and dedication. NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her Crew-9 team made a remarkable return to Earth on March 19, following an incredible 9-month mission in space. Alongside Williams, astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov completed 4,577 orbits around Earth before safely splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).