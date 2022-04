Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): In his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp took the stand in a Fairfax, Virginia court, saying he has never "struck any woman" in his life.

"Truth is the only thing I'm interested in. Lies will get you nowhere, but lies build upon lies and build upon lies. I'm obsessed with the truth," Depp said in the court on Tuesday.

During the testimony, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star acknowledged that he and Heard had arguments during their relationship but he never reached "the point of striking Ms Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life," CNN reported.

Depp and Heard were married in February 2015 and confirmed their split in May 2016.

After filing for divorce later that month, Heard filed a domestic violence restraining order against Depp and brought photographic evidence of the alleged abuse she suffered, as per US magazine.

Depp originally filed the USD 50 million lawsuit in March 2019, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicised U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater."

In his latest trial, Depp also spoke about the beginning of his relationship with Heard.

"She was attentive. She was loving. She was smart. She was kind. She was funny. She was understanding," he said.

He added that they shared a common interest in blues music and that Heard would often take his boots off when he returned home. But within a year and a half, he said, "it was as if she had become another person almost."

Depp's testimony will continue on Wednesday. The trial is set to run through the end of May, and Heard will also have an opportunity to testify in her defence.(ANI)

