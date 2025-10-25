Los Angeles [US], October 24 (ANI): Hollywood star Johnny Depp seems to be making plans to return to the big screen, years after his highly publicised legal battle with his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Pictures, under the leadership of David Ellison, remains in final negotiations to pick up the project based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Also Read | OTT Releases of the Week: From 'Pitch to Get Rich' to Netflix Hit 'They Call Him OG' - Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Movies and Shows To Stream.

While Johnny Depp is expected to take over the lead role, filmmaker Ti West, known for 'X', 'Pearl' and 'MaXXXine' movies, will direct the film titled 'Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol'.

Paramount is ready to release the film on November 13, 2026.

Also Read | Piyush Pandey Passes Away: Gajraj Rao Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Advertising Legend, Says 'He Was the Guru Who Truly Understood Rural India' (View Post).

Besides Depp, Andrea Riseborough is also attached to the project. Nathaniel Halpern is helming the script, while Emma Watts is the producer. Stephen Deuters and Jason Forman are serving as executive producers.

As described by the studio, the film will bring a "thrilling ghost story set in Dickens' London, following one man's supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance," as quoted by the outlet.

Johnny Depp will be seen as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The project marks a major move for Depp following his defamation fight in 2022. The legal battle led to a string of headlines, even leading to his firing from Warner Bros's Fantastic Beasts franchise in 2020.

While the industry approached the actor for many other projects, the actor remained selective. He recently also completed production on Lionsgate's 'Day Drinker' opposite Penelope Cruz, Deadline stated.

The film is expected to be released next year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)