Washington DC [US], November 15 (ANI): Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the duo behind 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' and the screenplay for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' will write and direct a new 'Star Trek' film, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the new film will not be a continuation of the J.J. Abrams-led reboot of the series and won't feature Chris Pine or any of the actors from those movies (Pine starred in Goldstein and Daley's "D&D" film).

Also Read | ‘Mastiii 4’ Song ‘One in Crore’: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Arshad Warsi Bring a Fun Vibe in This Glam-Packed Party Track (Watch Video).

While plot details are being kept under wraps, this project is not connected to any previous or current television series, movie, or prior movie development projects, according to Variety.

Since 'Star Trek Beyond' opened in 2016, the road to mounting a new film in the franchise has been bumpier than a Klingon's forehead.

Also Read | 'Varanasi' Title Teaser Unveiled: SS Rajamouli Reveals Mind-Blowing Vision Featuring Mahesh Babu As Rudhra for His Epic New Saga (Watch Video).

According to the outlet, Chris Hemsworth almost returned as the (seemingly deceased) father of Captain Kirk from 2009's 'Star Trek.'

Quentin Tarantino almost directed a 'Star Trek' movie set in a world of 1930s gangsters.

Noah Hawley and Matt Shakman each got so close to directing a 'Star Trek' movie that sets were being built, but neither project came to fruition, and both filmmakers moved on to other franchises, Hawley with FX's 'Alien: Earth' and Shakman with Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps.'

Daley and Goldstein previously helmed New Line's comedy 'Game Night,' and wrote and directed the studio's 'Vacation' reboot.

The duo's additional writing credits include 'Horrible Bosses' and 'Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)