Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Jonathan Levine has been roped in to direct the upcoming Hulu series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's 'Nine Perfect Strangers'.

Levine known for directing '50/50', will co-produce and helm all the eight episodes of the series.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Ankita Lokhande Reportedly Records her Statement with Bihar Police, Says the Late Actor Was Not Happy With Rhea Chakraborty.

According to Variety, the forthcoming series has a star cast including Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, and Tiffany Boone.

The 44-year-old director was recently seen directing the feature comedy 'Long Shot' starring actors Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen.

Also Read | One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

'Warm Bodies', 'All the Boys Love Mandy Lane' are other movies that are under his directorial ship credits. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)