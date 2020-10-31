Los Angeles, Oct 31 (PTI) "Fast and Furious" star Jordana Brewster and James Badge Dale are among the actors cast for upcoming indie feature "On Our Way".

The surreal drama marks the directorial debut of actor Sophie Lane Curtis and she will stainr the movie as well, reported Deadline.

The cast also include actors Micheal Richardson, Keith Powers, Paul Ben Victor and Ruby Modine.

The story is about a deeply troubled filmmaker (Richardson) as he battles a voice inside his head while making his first film.

When a muse in the form of an aspiring actress (Curtis) enters the picture, he'll be forced to face a tragic past he is desperate to escape from.

Siena Oberman of Artemis Pictures, Adam G. Simon and Andrea Bucko of Boxcar Pictures will produce the project alongside Heliya Alam, Joe Barbagello, Julio Lopez Velasquez and John Reyes Doyle.

The movie will commence shooting in New York later this year.

