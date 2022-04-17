Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): Josh Brolin has revealed he almost was cast as Batman in Zack Snyder's superhero films and shares his reaction to losing out to Ben Affleck, who portrayed the caped crusader in Snyder's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 'Justice League' follow-up.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during his appearance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast discussed having been in contention to play Batman for director Zack Snyder before the filmmaker settled on Ben Affleck, who debuted as the Caped Crusader in 2016's Batman v 'Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

"That was interesting to me," Brolin said about the prospect of playing the role. He went on to emphasize that he was eager to play the part, had Snyder not gone in a different direction: "That was his decision, that wasn't my decision. That was his decision."

The actor, who earned an Oscar nomination for 2008's 'Milk', added that the role particularly appealed to him because he likes taking on projects that involve some risk.

He said, "Something that is set up to not work at all or to work flyingly, I like those odds. I like playing with those odds. I'm like, 'Am I the guy who's gonna make it all fail?'"

This isn't the first time Brolin has talked about coming close to getting the coveted gig. In 2018, Brolin told Comic Book Movie that everything worked out for the best. "I'm really glad it didn't happen. I haven't thought twice about it," he said at the time, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

