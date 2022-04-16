Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was defeated by seven-year-old 'DID L'il Masters 5' contestant Sanvi Negi in a backflip challenge. She challenged Tiger to compete against her in a backflip challenge. Saanvi holds the World Record of doing the fastest backflips after she performed 52 backflips in 33 seconds. DID Li’l Masters 5: Jay Bhanushali Roped In to Host the Dance Reality Show.

Tiger mentioned: "It was exciting to see Sanvi perform the backflips. I personally believe it takes a lot of practice to be confident enough to perform continuous backflips and she already holds a record for the same at this young age. Mouni Roy Set to Return in Small Screen as a Judge on Reality Show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters Season 5.

Check Out The Video Below:

I did try competing with her, but I had no choice but to accept my defeat. She is truly amazing." 'DID L'il Masters 5' airs on Zee TV.

