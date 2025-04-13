Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Actor Josh Holloway, who will be seen in the crime thriller series 'Duster,' is all set to star in 'Flint,' an adaptation of the Western novel by Louis L'Amour, which is due to begin production in New Mexico later this year.

Written and to be directed by Ryan Whitaker, the film features Holloway in the lead role of James Kettleman, "a ruthless East Coast businessman who, in returning to the unforgiving New Mexico frontier, adopts the name Flint, which belonged to the notorious killer who raised him. As he becomes entangled in a violent range war, his encounters with a strong-willed rancher, Nancy Kennigan, challenge him to reconsider the legacy he wants to leave behind," as per Deadline.

Also Read | Aamir Khan, His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Spotted Holding Hands at Macau International Comedy Festival in China.

Holloway will also produce along with Ken Carpenter, Mark Pentecost, Jerilyn Esquibel , and Beau L'Amour.

"The story of Flint is one I've wanted to tell for years," said Holloway, adding, "To play this incredible role and help bring it to the screen as a producer makes this project even more special. It'll be a new challenge, but one I am all in on," as per the outlet.

Also Read | Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt in China: Actor and Girlfriend Woo Chinese Media at Macau Comedy Festival 2025.

Whitaker added, "Bringing L'Amour's action-packed, emotionally charged novel to life is an honour. I'm thrilled to partner with our incredible producing team, including Josh, who was born to play this psychologically complex and physically demanding role."

Josh Holloway is best known for his roles as James 'Sawyer' Ford on the ABC TV show 'Lost' and Will Bowman in the science fiction drama 'Colony'.

Past directing credits for Whitaker include the romantic drama Surprised by Oxford and genre picture After, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)