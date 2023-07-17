Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Jr NTR recently shot one of the main action scenes for the film 'Devara'.

The film's DoP Rathnavelu took to Twitter and teased fans with some BTS pics from the sets.

Also Read | Gadar 2 Song Khairiyat Teaser: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma Star in First Glimpse of This Moving Track (Watch Video).

https://twitter.com/RathnaveluDop/status/1680612758608568320?

"Captured #Devara’s Brutal n Bloody action against a shimmering moon lit sea! @tarak9999director #KoratalaSiva action choreographer @PeterHeinOffl," he wrote.

Also Read | Oppenheimer: Did You Know Christopher Nolan's Daughter Flora Plays a Small Role in His Upcoming Film? Director Reveals Why He Chose Her.

One of the images shows visual effects supervisor Yugandhar T, on set, giving directions.

The team successfully completed a dynamic phase of the movie, featuring an intense and adrenaline-pumping action meticulously choreographed by the highly skilled Peter Heins.

Devara is a joint production by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are also a part of 'Devara', which is set ot hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.

Jr NTR will also be seen in director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller film 'War 2' opposite actor Hrithik Roshan. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)