Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Jr NTR's birthday will be extremely special for his fans this year.

On his birthday eve, ie May 19, the makers of 'NTR 30' will release the actor's first look from the film.

Also Read | Aarya 3: Sikandar Kher Shares BTS Photo Featuring Lead Actress Sushmita Sen.

Announcing the same, makers of NTR 30 shared a new poster of the film on social media today and wrote, "'The sea is full of his stories...written in blood. #NTR30 first look on May 19th on the eve of @tarak9999's birthday."

The film is currently underway in Hyderabad. NTR 30 also marks the reunion of NTR Jr and Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva.

Also Read | Wonka: Timothee Chalamet Agreed to Play the Chocolatier Because It Brings Him Joy to Work on Something for Uncynical Audience.

NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and will release on April 5, 2024.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film 'NTR-30'.

For VFX, supervisor Brad Minnich of Hollywood fame has come on board. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)