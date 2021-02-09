Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Historical drama "Judas and the Black Messiah" is slated to be released in Indian theatres on March 5, studio Warner Bros Pictures announced on Tuesday.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in the lead, the film is inspired by true events in the late 1960s that was one of the most tumultuous and pivotal periods in American history.

"A nation rife with political and social unrest was besieged by explosive demonstrations against the prevailing social and gender norms, the Vietnam war and racial injustice.

"Black communities across the country, tired of facing racial disparities in health care, housing, education and employment -- all outgrowths of systemic inequality -- had finally had enough," reads the synopsis of the film shared by the makers.

"Judas and the Black Messiah" is directed by Shaka King, marking his studio feature film directorial debut.

The Chicago-set film follows petty criminal William O'Neal (Stanfield) who agrees to work as an informant for the FBI in order to infiltrate the Black Panther Party and take down the chairman of its Illinois chapter Fred Hampton (Kaluuya).

Through "Judas and the Black Messiah", King said, he wanted to change the way Hampton was perceived by many Black men.

"I think, for a lot of Black men, Fred Hampton is a real hero because of just how undaunted, unafraid and unstoppable he was, yet people always seem centred on the tragic way he died, not at all focused on the heroic way he lived. I wanted to change that," the director said in a statement.

King has penned the story with his writing partner, Will Berson. Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas have been credited in the screenplay along with Berson and King.

King has also produced the film alongside "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler and Charles D King, who has backed titles like "Just Mercy" and "Fences".

It also stars Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders and Martin Sheen.

The film recently got nominated for two Golden Globes -- best supporting actor (motion picture) for Kaluuya and best song (motion Picture) for "Fight For You".

Kaluuya has also earned a best supporting actor nod at Critics' Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards for playing Hampton.

The film's cast has secured a best acting ensemble nomination at Critics' Choice Awards.

