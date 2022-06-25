Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): The day 1 box office figures of a multi-starrer 'Jug jugg Jeeyo' are out now.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in Rs 9.28 crore on an opening day.

"#JugJuggJeeyo opens on expected lines: Gathers speed in evening, after a lacklustre start in morning... Plexes of #Mumbai [select locations], #Delhi, #NCR very good... Mass pockets dull... Growth on Day 2 and 3 essential... Fri Rs 9.28 cr. India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. It has got a thumbs up from the audience. Currently, social media is flooded with reactions from fans and members of the film industry.

"Tere is something about watching a great film before the release, this being one, you can share what a great film it actually is. Juggjugg Jeeyo is all things wonderful, and funny and entertaining. Each one, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are all so good," Neha Dhupia wrote.

"#ArjunRecommends | AK makes you laugh & chuckle. Neetu Aunty makes you connect and cry because of her resilience. Varun makes you feel the chaos in managing relationships. Kiara makes you feel the calm that's needed to hold a family together. Manish & Prajakta make sure we connect with these oddball family members through their gaze. Raj well done on a true blue family entertainer !!! All the best to Karan and Apoorva we hav a winner on hand," Arjun Kapoor wrote.

Vicky Kaushal also shared his review.

"What a film!!! The joy of watching a wholesome entertainer...Congratulations team JJJ," he wrote, encouraging his fans to go and 'mazze karo' at theatres.

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. (ANI)

