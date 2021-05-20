Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): Hollywood star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is all set to star in the upcoming A24 movie titled 'Tuesday', which has been described as a mother-daughter fairytale.

According to Variety, Irish actor Lola Petticrew, whose credits include indie comedies 'A Bump Along the Way' and 'Dating Amber' will play the role of Louis Dreyfus' daughter, named Tuesday, in the film.

The cast also includes British actor and playwright Arinze Kene of 'I'm Your Woman' and 'How to Build a Girl' fame. Plot details of the movie have currently been kept under wraps.

BBC Film is co-financing the film alongside A24, with BFI awarding funds from the National Lottery, and Cinereach. The project was developed with BBC Film, BFI, and Gingerbread Pictures.

Along with A24, producers also include Ivana MacKinnon for Wild Swim Films, Helen Gladders for Gingerbread Pictures and Oliver Roskill for Record Player Films.

London-based filmmaker Daina O. Pusic is directing 'Tuesday' in her feature film directorial debut. She gained recognition after her short film 'The Beast' premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in 2015. Her follow-up short film, a comedy called 'Rhonna and Donna', played at Telluride in 2016 and won several awards.

As per Variety, A24, the company behind indie favourites like 'Lady Bird', 'Uncut Gems', 'Minari' and 'Eighth Grade', has several projects slated for release this summer.

Its line-up includes 'False Positive', a contemporary take on 'Rosemary's Baby' starring Ilana Glazer on June 25, Janicza Bravo's epic retelling of a Twitter thread 'Zola' on June 30, and the medieval fantasy drama 'The Green Knight' with Dev Patel on July 31. (ANI)

