Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): The 'Happy Gilmore 2' is on the way, nearly 30 years after the first film came out.

Julie Bowen, who played Virginia Venit in the original, will return -- but she admits she didn't think she would be part of it.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bowen shared that when she first heard about the sequel, she assumed she wouldn't be involved. "I thought, 'Well I won't be in it.'"

"And that was OK -- it was like Virginia Venit, it's been 30 years, he's got a hottie. He's got some little bitty on the side, like a cart girl," she added.

"As a matter of fact my children told me, before I was even told officially that there was a Happy Gilmore sequel, my now 18-year-old said, 'Mom, I hear they're doing a sequel and he's with Sydney Sweeney as a cart girl,'" she added.

The new film, streaming July on Netflix, will include several fresh faces. Among them are Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, Travis Kelce, Kym Whitley, and Eminem.

Bowen, a self-described Bad Bunny fan, joked about feeling starstruck on set.

"Seeing Bad Bunny on set I was just like, 'Oh, I can't actually look you in the eye, I'm going to have to walk away,' and I did. I think he was offended and I had to circle back and now I made it worse," she teased.

"I'm the kind of person who doesn't want to meet her heroes because I think I'm just going to be a jackass," he added.

Meanwhile, Happy Gimore 2 is set to stream on July 25 on Netflix. (ANI)

