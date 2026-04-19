Los Angeles [US], April 19 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber has clearly taken over at Coachella, hitting the stage for his second headlining performance in Indio, California.

On Sunday, Bieber was joined by an array of special guests, including the likes of Billie Eilish, who accompanied the 'Baby' singer for 'One Less Lonely Girl', followed by SZA, who sang 'Snooze' with the pop star.

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Among others to present were Sexyy Red and Big Sean, who made surprise appearances during Bieber's April 18 performance.

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Red and Bieber presented a duet of their song 'Sweet Spot', while Sean appeared for 'As Long As You Love Me' and 'No Pressure' with the father of one.

It is worth mentioning that Justin Bieber debuted with his headlining performance at Coachella on April 11, only to receive mixed reactions to his set. At the time, he played songs from his latest albums, 'SWAG' and 'SWAG II', along with snippets of hits from throughout his career.

Besides going solo, Bieber also surprised the crowd with appearances from The Kid LAROI, Dijon, Tems, WizKid, and Mk.gee. At the time, he also gave a sweet shoutout to his wife Hailey Bieber, who was present in the audience.

"Everything Hallelujah. Hailey, babe, hallelujah," he said.

In the meantime, in response to the mixed reactions, a source of the singer told People how Bieber wasn't concerned.

"He felt great about the set. He was excited to reconnect with fans in a way that felt true to where he is now. He's not focused on how it's being labelled. He wanted to show up and do it his way. And that's exactly what he did. He's happy with how it turned out,' the source said. (ANI)

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