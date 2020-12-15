Washington (US), December 15 (ANI): Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber indulged in some mid-week thoughts and shared a motivational message for his fans on Tuesday.

The Grammy-winner pop star shared a heartwarming motivational message along with his picture as a caption for the fans on his Instagram. He instilled the value of self-importance in his fans with the caption "If your reading this caption know this, whether you believe it or not you are valuable."

Also Read | Adipurush: Case Filed Against Saif Ali Khan in UP Court for Justifying Ravan Kidnapping Sita in an Interview.

"Your life has a meaning and purpose. It may not feel like it but trust me don't give up!" he further wrote insisting upon to never give up in life.

Justin himself has openly been vocal about his drug abuse and battle with depression, which led him to become distant from every relationship he had.

Also Read | Barun Sobti Joins Instagram as He Feels ‘Change Is the Only Constant’, Sanaya Irani Welcomes Him With a Cute Picture.

On the work side, Bieber had recently won the 'People's Choice Award' for the best male artist of 2020. The singer was last seen in a musical collaborative project named 'Monster ' with fellow Canadian singer Shawn Mendez of 'Lost in Japan' fame. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)