This year, Barun Sobit made a mark with OTT titles like Halahaal and Asur, which were both critically acclaimed and loved by the fans. Barun maintains a low-profile, but that's about to change as well, with the newfound popularity. The actor has finally given in and joined Instagram. Barun Sobti's Instagram handle is @barunsobti_says. He has posted one picture and a video on the profile so far, which has garnered over 60k followers at the time of writing this. From Bhumi Pednekar’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh… to Barun Sobti’s Halahal, 10 Hidden Movie Gems of 2020 on OTT Space That Deserve Your Attention! (LatestLY Exclusive).

In the video, Barun explains the reason why he decided to join the social media bandwagon. "You cannot ever understand any human completely. But, profit is human's nature and need. Change is the only constant, so here I am...evolving," he says. Halahal Movie Review: A Murder Mystery Watchable Mostly for Sachin Khedekar, Barun Sobti’s Fine Performances.

Check Out Barun Sobti's First Instagram Video Here:

See Barun Sobti's First Instagram Post Here:

Barun's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Sanaya Irani was the first to welcome him on the new journey. She posted a funny picture of her and Barun hanging out with their friends.

Check Out Sanaya Irani's Post Here:

Barun Sobti has been vocal about his work and struggles this year. "Quite surprisingly the industry's casting is based on perceptions and images, instead of talent and abilities. It's an extremely non-creative thing," the actor said in an interview.

"My reason to become an actor might have been, initially, money or fame, but right now it's about understanding the psychology (of a character) and portraying that. I always try to figure out why people do what they do. It's an exciting process and the right way to be an actor," the actor added.

