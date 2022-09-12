Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Actor Radhika Madan says her upcoming film "Kacchey Limbu" highlights the importance of freedom of choice, something that most women in India don't enjoy.

Directed by debutant Shubham Yogi, the movie had its world premiere at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) under the Gala presentation programme on Sunday.

Madan, known for "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" and "Pataakha", plays the people-pleasing Aditi in the film.

“It's a coming-of-age story for Aditi with a sibling drama. The reason I chose the script is because in India 90% of women or even more I would say don't have the choice to decide their own dream, it's always decided for them.

“They don't have the luxury of figuring out what they actually like. So, they are looking for validation of their parents, their own siblings," the actor said in a statement.

Also featuring "Udaan" star Rajat Barmecha, "Kacchey Limbu" follows a pair of siblings as they struggle to balance their families' expectations while pursuing their individual passions.

"Aditi, the younger sibling, is trying to please her parents and friends by following ‘their' dreams for her. Akash (Barmecha), the older brother, is resisting everyone's ideas for his future while trying to hold on to his childhood dream. Their story shows us how dreams can change us, and how sometimes, we change our dreams," the official synopsis read.

Ayush Mehra, known for "Call My Agent: Bollywood", also rounds out the cast of the film. "Kacchey Limbu" is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Neha Anand.

