Patna (Bihar) [India], April 12 (ANI): Veteran singer Kailash Kher on Saturday evening enthralled the audience in Patna with his live performance.

Before his concert, he briefly spoke to media at Patna airport and expressed his excitement about performing in Patna on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

A few hours before his performance, he also took to Instagram and updated his fans about the gig.

"Will be on stage shortly. Today is the auspicious coincidence of Hanuman Jayanti, and your Kailash Kher and Kailasa are ready to awaken the Alakh of Shiva in the festival of Dainik Jagran @dainikjagrannews organized at Gandhi Maidan of Patna.The sound of Gangadhar will be played in the historic city on the bank of Ganga. @kailasarecords @kailasaentertainment_ @kailasasiddhi @kailasaadvertising @kailasaadvertising," he posted.

In February, Kailash also got a chance to perform at Mahakumbh. He also participated in the last Mahakumbh, which was held in 2013. (ANI)

