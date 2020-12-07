Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Missing 'the normal days', actor Kajol on Monday treated her fans to a monochromatic throwback picture in which she is seen gleefully performing on the stage.

The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a black and white picture in which the actor looked stunning. Sporting a white loosely ruffled top, and a pair of black denim, the actor looked gorgeous with her luscious locks open and a beaming smile as she got absorbed in the moment.

Also Read | Tenet: After Christopher Nolan's Sci-Fi Thriller, 7 More Mind-F**k Movies You Should Check Out Right Now! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kajol seems to deliver an on-stage performance, as in the backdrop one can notice a few backstage dancers and a huge light. Fans are also seen cherishing the 'Ishq' star's performance as they wave their hands.

Recalling the pre-COVID-19 times, the 'My Name Is Khan' star captioned the photograph as "I've almost forgotten how it feels to be on sets..."

Also Read | Allu Arjun and Family Leave for Udaipur in Style to Attend Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's Destination Wedding (View Pics).

She added, "#MissingTheNormal."

Celebrity followers including Taapsee Pannu and more than 45,000 followers liked the post, while many fans left red heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Of late, the 'Tanhaji' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier last week, Kajol shared a post in which she welcomed December and said, "It felt like March-November was just a 15min thing...#just2020things #ItsDecember." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)