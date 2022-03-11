Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 (ANI): The makers of the much-awaited Kamal Haasan starrer, 'Vikram', shared a new intense poster, featuring the actor. They also gave out news about the release date of the film, on Friday.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles with Kamal. The makers will announce its release date on March 14, 2022.

Vijay took to his Instagram handle to share the poster and wrote, "#Vikram theatrical release date to be announced on March 14th,2022 at 7AM #VikramReleaseAnnouncement @ikamalhaasan @lokesh.kanagaraj #fahadfasil @anirudhofficial @rkfioffl".

In the new poster, Kamal looks fierce with a don't-mess-with-me look, all decked up in black, with a red background.

The action-thriller has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in supporting roles. The soundtrack and film score has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. (ANI)

