Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, on Monday, mourned the demise of Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj. Taking to Twitter, Kamal shared a picture of him learning dance from Birju Maharaj from the sets of Vishwaroopam. Alongside the image, he penned a heartfelt note, in which he called himself 'Ekalavya' who was learning from afar from guru Birju Maharaj before finally getting a chance to be choreographed by him in the film. Pandit Birju Maharaj’s Granddaughter Opens Up About Kathak Maestro’s Sudden Demise

"We've lost a peerless dancer like Pandit Birju Maharaj. For several years, I learned from him, from a distance, as Ekalavya did.. then I got to learn from him in person for the film Vishwaroopam. 'Without you insight, I'm not who I am," Kamal Haasan tweeted. Pandit Birju Maharaj, a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, breathed his last on Monday. Pandit Birju Maharaj Dies at 83: From Kaahe Chhed Mohe to Mohe Rang Do Laal, Bollywood Dance Sequences Choreographed by the Legend That Will Forever Remain Iconic.

Kamal Haasan's Heartfelt Tribute to Kathak Legend Birju Maharaj

He had choreographed the dance moves for the Kathak song 'Unnai Kanatha' in Kamal Haasan's 'Vishwaroopam', and had bagged the National Award for Best Choreographer for the same.

