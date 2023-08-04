Makers of the upcoming horror comedy Chandramukhi 2 on Friday shared a glimpse of Kangana Ranaut’s character along with exciting news. Taking to Instagram, Lyca Productions treated fans with a video featuring Kangana and captioned it, "The wait is over! The QUEEN who’s been ruling our hearts for years with her Boldness, Beauty & Character is back! Stay tuned as we reveal the 1st look of @kanganaranaut from #Chandramukhi2 tomorrow at 11AM!" Kangana Ranaut Calls Ranveer Singh 'Cartoon Looking Person', Advises RRKPK Star To Stop Getting Influenced By Karan Johar!

The video showcased Kangana's characters from her movies including Fashion, Raaz 2, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Queen, Manikarnika, Thalaivii and conclude with a glimpse of Kangana's look from Chandramukhi 2. Kangana re-shared the video on her Insta story. Earlier, makers shared a first-look poster of Raghava Lawrence. Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2 Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Watch Kangana's Update for Chandramukhi 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lycaproductions)

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film. Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. Kangana Ranaut Teams Up With Director Sandeep Singh for an Exciting Project.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023. Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.