New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday wrote a heartfelt birthday note for her mother Asha.

The Queen star, who often shares about her closeness with her mother on social media, took to Twitter and shared three throwback pictures from her brother's wedding -- one of herself with her mother, with her sister-in-law, and a third of her parents Amardeep and Asha Ranaut.

Kangana wrote, "For our birthdays she woke up early made many delicacies, organized grand poojas, wore her wedding jewellery, floated around giggly, humming songs as if her body holds no weight, on her birthday when I asked what can we do, she said I am a Mother not a child. Happy birthday Mother." She added a red heart emoticon too.

In one of the pictures shared by the Panga actor, she was candidly caught sitting with her mother at her brother's wedding ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the Tanu weds Manu actor shared a few pictures of her hiking with her sister-in-law and her sister-cum-manager Rangoli Chandel to celebrate Christmas. (ANI)

