New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Sharing a video of men seated in her Mumbai office, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday claimed that officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had raided the office of her production company - Manikarnika Films.

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share the video where a group of men are seen seated in her office premises.

She alleged in tweets that officials were harassing her neighbours and that she has been informed that the property will be demolished on Tuesday.

"They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbours when they retorted @mybmcofficials used language like," vo jo madam hai uski kartoot ka parinaam sabko bharna hoga" (all will have to bear the consequences of actions of that madam). I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property," she said.

In a follow-up tweet, Kangana sought "structure plan" from BMC" to show the illegal construction with a notice."

"I have all the papers, BMC permissions, nothing has been done illegal in my property. BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice. Today they raided my place and without any notice, tomorrow they demolishing entire structure," she said.

The actor-turned-filmmaker had in January launched her production company - Manikarnika Films - with a new well-built office in Mumbai's Pali Hill. (ANI)

