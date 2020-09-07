Laxmmi Bomb was among the handful of mainstream Bollywood films that decided to skip theatrical release during the Pandemic and release straight on Disney+ Hotstar. The other releases were Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase and Ajay Devgn's Bhuj. Out of which, Dil Bechara, Khuda Haafiz, Sadak 2, and Lootcase have already started streaming, while the dates of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's films haven't been confirmed yet. Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot Police, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Katrina Kaif's Phone Booth - Taking a Look at Upcoming Horror-Comedies in Bollywood.

Now there is a new rumour going on that Laxmmi Bomb might back out of the OTT release and is coming out straight to theatre. The rumours were triggered by senior journalist Subhash K Jha's report in Mid-Day, that claims that Laxmmi Bomb might be heading to theatres. However, the article also mentions that the makers of the film is in negotiations for a joint OTT-theatre release. Like Disney did with Mulan.

The report also mentions that Laxmmi Bomb was supposed to come out on September 9 on the OTT platform, which also happens to be Akshay Kumar's birthday. However, there had been no official announcement if Disney+ Hotstar ever had such a plan, considering that we haven't even seen a trailer of the film yet.

According to another report in Hindustan Times, they have a different source close to the OTT platform claiming that there is no such plan to release the film theatrically. The report also suggests that there was no such plan to release Laxmmi Bomb on September 9, and that the original plan was to release it during November. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi And Ranveer Singh's '83 To Release On OTT?

Even we tried to contact the PR reps of the film, who expressed their ignorance over the film's theatrical release.

Tusshar Kapoor, who is one of Laxmmi Bomb's producers, still has kept the tweet on the film's OTT release as his pinned tweet.

We will keep you updated if there is any official confirmation on the film's changed plans. Akshay Kumar Is The Only Indian Actor to Make It To Forbes' Top 10 Highest-Paid Actors Of 2020; Check Out Full List.

Laxmmi Bomb is the official remake of the Tamil horror-comedy, Kanchana. Raghavendra Lawrence, who was both the director and the lead actor of the film, is directing Akshay in the remake. Kiara Advani, who was Akshay's co-star in Good Newwz, is his romantic interest in the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).