Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Actor Kangana Ranaut's production venture "Tiku Weds Sheru", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has started filming.

The movie, also featuring actor Avneet Kaur, will be directed by Ranaut's "Revolver Rani" helmer Sai Kabir.

Also Read | Vin Diesel Shares a Throwback Photo On Instagram To Officially Request Dwayne Johnson To Return to the 'Fast and Furious' Franchise (View Post).

The "Queen" actor took to Instagram and shared the first look of the film.

Ranaut said she was thrilled to start the film's production the day she will also receive her Padma Shri honour. The actor will be conferred with the fourth-highest civilian honour of India by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Delhi on Monday

Also Read | Gordon Ramsay Birthday Special: 11 Food Burns by the Chef That Are Insane and Insulting!.

"Receiving Padma Shri honour on the same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

"Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like.. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first," the 34-year-old wrote.

The actor also tagged streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in her post. She will next be seen in the action film "Dhaakad" and "Tejas".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)