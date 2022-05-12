Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan has won Kangana Ranaut's heart by lending his support to the latter's upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.

On Thursday, Salman took to Instagram and Twitter and shared the second teaser of 'Dhaakad'.

Also Read | Top Gun: Maverick Review - Tom Cruise's Film Declared the 'Most Satisfying Summer Action Movie' by Critics.

"Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best! @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai," he captioned the post.

After seeing Salman's post, Kangana immediately took to her Instagram Story and thanked the "Dabangg" star.

Also Read | Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Viral Pic From the Sets of Their Next is a Treat For Fans.

"Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold...I will never say again that I am alone in this industry...thank you from entire Dhaakad team," Kangana, who recently attended Salman's sister Alprita's Eid bash, responded.

'Dhaakad' stars in the role of a spy named Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee are also a part of the film, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)