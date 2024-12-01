Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI): Kannada cinema and television actress Shobitha Shivanna has been found dead at her apartment.

As per police, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur under the Gachibowli police station area.

A case has been registered and her body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem, police said.

The exact reason behind her tragic death is not known yet, with authorities currently investigating the case.

Shobitha had worked in several popular films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana. She was also a regular in TV serials such as Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu, Krishna Rukmini,

Further details regarding Shobitha's death are awaited. (ANI)

