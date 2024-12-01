Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna, known for her work in the TV serial Brahmagantu, has reportedly died by suicide in Hyderabad. Originally from Sakleshpur in Hassan, Shobitha gained recognition for her roles in films like Eradondla Mooru, ATM, Jackpot, and more. Her death has left fans and the industry in shock, with many mourning the loss of the actress. Authorities are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited. The 30-year-old actress took her life on November 30. Renjusha Menon Dies at 35 By Suspected Suicide; Body of Malayalam TV Actress Found Hanging At Her Thiruvananthapuram Residence - Reports

Shobitha Shivanna No More

Actor #ShobithaShivanna has committed suicide in #Hyderabad. Shobitha has acted in films as well as serials like #Brahmagantu and #Ninnidhale. The exact reason for taking such an extreme step is yet to be known. #Rip #Sandalwood #KFI #Kannadafilmindustry pic.twitter.com/abaUNWAEoq — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) December 1, 2024

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

