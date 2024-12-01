Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna, known for her work in television and cinema, reportedly took her own life at her home in Hyderabad. The 30-year-old actress is said to have died on the night of 30 November, leaving her fans and the industry in shock. Originally from Sakleshpur in Karnataka’s Hassan district, Shobhitha was married and had been living in Hyderabad for the past two years. The reasons behind her tragic death remain unclear. Authorities are investigating the case, and her body has been sent for a post-mortem. Reports suggest her final rites may take place in Bengaluru. Shobitha Shivanna, Kannada Actress Known for Her Roles in ‘Eradondla Mooru’, ‘ATM’ and More, Dies by Suicide.
From TV To Film: Shobitha Shivanna’s Cinematic Journey
Shobitha Shivanna No More - Investigation Ongoing
The Hyderabad police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Shobhitha’s reported suicide. The exact reason for the suicide is still unknown
Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:
Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.
