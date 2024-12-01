Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna, known for her work in television and cinema, reportedly took her own life at her home in Hyderabad. The 30-year-old actress is said to have died on the night of 30 November, leaving her fans and the industry in shock. Originally from Sakleshpur in Karnataka’s Hassan district, Shobhitha was married and had been living in Hyderabad for the past two years. The reasons behind her tragic death remain unclear. Authorities are investigating the case, and her body has been sent for a post-mortem. Reports suggest her final rites may take place in Bengaluru. Shobitha Shivanna, Kannada Actress Known for Her Roles in ‘Eradondla Mooru’, ‘ATM’ and More, Dies by Suicide.

From TV To Film: Shobitha Shivanna’s Cinematic Journey

Shobhitha began her career in Kannada television after moving to Bengaluru. She soon became a familiar face on TV, appearing in more than 12 popular serials, including Galipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Krishna Rukmini, Deepavu Ninnade Gaaliyu Ninnade, and Ammavru. In addition to her television work, she acted in films like Eradondla Mooru, ATM, Ondu Kathe Helwa, and Jackpot, which marked her entry into cinema. Shobhitha’s most recent Kannada film, First Day First Show, generated excitement among fans, with the actress actively promoting it on her social media platforms. Renjusha Menon Dies at 35 By Suspected Suicide; Body of Malayalam TV Actress Found Hanging At Her Thiruvananthapuram Residence - Reports. Shobitha Shivanna's Post View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shobitha Shivanna (@shobithashivanna)

Shobitha Shivanna No More - Investigation Ongoing

The Hyderabad police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Shobhitha’s reported suicide. The exact reason for the suicide is still unknown

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

